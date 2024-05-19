Sign up
Sultry sky
I love coming to my in-law’s home village. The countryside is never the same!
19th May 2024
Carey
@cadu
Tags
sky
,
sunflower
,
fields
,
« rural
,
morocco »
,
« water
,
tower »
Diana
ace
Beautiful with the field of bright sunflowers.
May 19th, 2024
Carey
@ludwigdiana
They seem to be talking to each other, not following the sun!
May 19th, 2024
