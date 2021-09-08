Previous
Next
Red flower by cafict
45 / 365

Red flower

I really liked the pot of red flowers next to a brown picnic table at a pub. Was hot today. Sunniest day in months
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Pretty geranium.
September 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise