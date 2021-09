Close up of Nero the cat

Nero the cat is the twin brother of Syko the cat. He is very handsome too. The cats were rescued from the streets of Muscat in Oman. They have travelled the world with us for 11 years. Including Oman, Australia, Spain, France. They were once ‘missing’ on a flight from Australia to UK, and found by the director of the animal transport, in a luxury animal hotel in Malaysia near kuala lumpa.