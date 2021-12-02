Sign up
91 / 365
Let it snow
A snowy scene
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
1
1
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
91
photos
23
followers
61
following
24% complete
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
28th November 2021 9:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
JackieR
ace
Fav. That shaft of light and light on gate and fence and daplkes on trees and bricks make for a beautiful scene.
December 2nd, 2021
