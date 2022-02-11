Previous
Nero cat by cafict
Nero cat

Nero the cat, relaxing and playing with the sunny patch on the carpet and his favourite bungee
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
Amber ace
Such an adorable face!
February 11th, 2022  
