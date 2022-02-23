Previous
Cats by the heater by cafict
134 / 365

Cats by the heater

After the power cut cats know. Where to sleep
23rd February 2022

Carol Ann

@cafict
Carol Ann
CC Folk ace
So sweet!
February 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Clever kitties.
February 23rd, 2022  
