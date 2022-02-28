Previous
Syko the king cat by cafict
136 / 365

Syko the king cat

I don’t care if you are running after your husband who has Covid. Feeding us 2 cats. Just feed and water me, change my litter tray and entertain me!
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
