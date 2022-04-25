Sign up
169 / 365
Funny face horse
This horse was pulling faces at me when I tried to take a photo!
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
horse
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great timing and capture fv!
April 25th, 2022
narayani
Cute!
April 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They were probably saying “smile here comes another photographer “.
April 25th, 2022
