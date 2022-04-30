Previous
Next
Syko enjoys the sun by cafict
172 / 365

Syko enjoys the sun

Despite the window open for fresh air in his safe cat enclosure in garden, Syko enjoys the sun by the big window, grooming himself.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani
Nice and warm
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise