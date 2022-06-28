Previous
Next
Puffin by cafict
198 / 365

Puffin

Finally managed to capture this lovely bird
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson
Your patience paid off! Fav.
June 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise