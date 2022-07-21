Previous
Syko warms up by cafict
Syko warms up

Syko gets under his blanket after temperature plummets to 27c after the record 41c yesterday. He was miffed at the lower temperature (we adopted him from the Middle East as a kitten with his lovely brother Nero who died in March)
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
narayani
Glad someone enjoyed the heat!
July 21st, 2022  
