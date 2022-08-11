Sign up
211 / 365
Donkey train on beach
Donkeys on the beach. Luckily there was a height and weight restriction. The children and animals were enjoying themselves.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
Tags
beach
donkey
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fun for the children.
August 10th, 2022
