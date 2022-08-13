Previous
Next
Ginger horse at sunset by cafict
213 / 365

Ginger horse at sunset

Sunset and the horses sans netting hood. The sheep are also in the field. They had been moved to a more greener field
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful light on the lovely equine.
August 12th, 2022  
Carol Ann
@marlboromaam there are 3 horses in the field I think 2 of them are race horses. Lovely animals
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise