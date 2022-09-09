Previous
Half mast flag by cafict
Half mast flag

I was working away in my office and suddenly heard a bit of commotion and a flag was put up at half mast. It just brings it all home to us that she has gone. RIP
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
Susan Wakely ace
A poignant reminder.
September 9th, 2022  
