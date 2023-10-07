Previous
Replica Viking ship by cafict
242 / 365

Replica Viking ship

A day out on unst, the mostly northerly isle in the United Kingdom. The Vikings settled here over a thousand years ago. Their descendants still live on the northern isles.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks high and dry. A great pov and dramatic looking clouds.
Good to see you making an appearance. Hope that life is treating you well.
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise