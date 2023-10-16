Sign up
245 / 365
Flowers
These flowers were beautiful. Taken last month.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th August 2023 11:47am
Tags
flowers
LManning (Laura)
ace
What joyous colours!
October 19th, 2023
