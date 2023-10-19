Previous
Sunrise by cafict
Sunrise

Storm Babet has been raging All night. I took this sunrise as I stepped out the door, I was nearly blown over. Red sky in the morning… shepherds warning! It looks like hand with fingers!
Carol Ann

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colours. Babet is being a little troublesome.
October 19th, 2023  
