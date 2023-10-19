Sign up
247 / 365
Sunrise
Storm Babet has been raging All night. I took this sunrise as I stepped out the door, I was nearly blown over. Red sky in the morning… shepherds warning! It looks like hand with fingers!
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th October 2023 7:35am
Tags
red
,
sky
,
sunrise
,
storm
,
babet
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colours. Babet is being a little troublesome.
October 19th, 2023
