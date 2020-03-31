Previous
Redbud Winter by calm
Photo 1271

Redbud Winter

Cool and rainy day. 20th day of staying home.
Totally unproductive today. Unless you count an Amazon order, cooking a simple dinner, and watching a church service online.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Cathy

ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
