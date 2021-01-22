Sign up
Photo 1442
Bringing Joy to our Days
Got to visit our grandson for about 30 minutes this morning.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
