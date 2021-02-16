Previous
Tree face by cam365pix
16 / 365

Tree face

An ancient tree that appears to have a macabre face captured within it. Always catches my eye as I pass it when walking the dog.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
4% complete

