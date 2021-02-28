Blue

Another clear blue sky to bring February to a close. The third day on the trot the weather has been like this. Animal and human life has been out to enjoy it (as much as we humans can at the present time). This photo was taken during the morning dog walk so not many people were out so early.



These have been a difficult few days; the beautiful weather reminding me of how much Ange and I did together at this time of year. Simple things - walks, gardening, mixing with the crowds for an al-fresco drink in the city. Just enjoying the world break free of winter.