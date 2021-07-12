Previous
through the window by cam365pix
162 / 365

through the window

A grim Monday morning, wet and grey outside, reflective of the nation's mood after the result last night maybe? Black and white seems appropriate. There's no bounce in a deflated balloon.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
