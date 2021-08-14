Previous
pier observation by cam365pix
195 / 365

pier observation

Clevedon seafront was buzzing with activity this morning. The rowing club were out and cutting through some choppy waters.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
