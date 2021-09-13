Previous
Next
millenium square by cam365pix
225 / 365

millenium square

A walk around Bristol Harbourside this morning, followed by a lunch time stop for cocktails and tapas. Not a bad start to the week.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise