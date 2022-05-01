Previous
a slow Sunday for some by cam365pix
a slow Sunday for some

Spotted this rather handsome gastropod slipping slowly across my lawn this afternoon, occasionally munching up some fallen blossom leaves. Beautiful shelling markings and colouration.
1st May 2022

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
