the Matthew of Bristol by cam365pix
the Matthew of Bristol

"Of all of the many expeditions that sailed from the port of Bristol, John Cabot’s voyage aboard The Matthew was the most successful and is still the most well-known.

‘This year, on St. John the Baptist’s Day [24 June 1497], the land of America was found by the Merchants of Bristow in a shippe of Bristowe, called the Mathew; the which said ship departed from the port of Bristowe, the second day of May, and came home again the 6th of August next following.’

– G.E. Weare, Cabot’s Discovery of North America, (London, 1897)."
Cam

Cam
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
