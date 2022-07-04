Previous
Next
decorated by cam365pix
Photo 465

decorated

Part of the Upfest street art that adorns many of the buildings along North Street in Bedminster, Bristol.

https://www.upfest.co.uk/
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise