Previous
Next
pumpkin face by cam365pix
Photo 596

pumpkin face

My 3yo grandson decorated this pumpkin at his pre-school with things found on a forest walk. I like this take on using pumpkins for Halloween decoration - pretty novel, I thought.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise