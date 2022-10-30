Previous
Midlake in concert by cam365pix
Photo 602

Midlake in concert

It's taken awhile but I finally got to see these guys in concert. I've been a fan of them since 2006 when I heard songs from "The Trials of Van Occupanther", which remains one of my all time top 10 favourite albums. And they were superb live, so well worth the effort of going out on a Sunday night!

I was able to prop myself up at the edge of the stage, which was great for my tired old legs. In fact, I don't think there was a soul under the age of 50 at the front of the stage! This seems to be the pattern these days, even for newer artists just making their name on the circuit. How gigs have changed since my days of youth, when it seemed you rarely saw a person over 40, if that - or maybe I just didn't notice them.
Cam

Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
