Photo 625
cormorant
Not the easiest bird to catch with a long zoom and their rapid repeated dives under the water, so this is the best I've managed so far.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
