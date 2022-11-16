Previous
cormorant by cam365pix
cormorant

Not the easiest bird to catch with a long zoom and their rapid repeated dives under the water, so this is the best I've managed so far.
16th November 2022

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
