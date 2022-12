the jolly ol' fellow

A life-size Santa stood in the hotel where we had my Dad's birthday lunch yesterday. It all felt very festive. There was a little cello/piano duet concert beforehand, playing Christmas carols and tunes to which we all sung along, followed by a turkey or beef roast for lunch with all the seasonal trimmings. A fine way to wrap up the birthday celebrations and also lift my spirits after the loss of Harley. For these things, I'm thankful.