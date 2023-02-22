Previous
Lionesses roooaarr!
Lionesses roooaarr!

A packed house at the Gate for England's Lionesses 6-1 demolition of Belgium in the final game of the Arnold Clark Cup tournament. A terrific match and atmosphere made for a splendid evening.
22nd February 2023

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
