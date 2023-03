Bristol City v Man City

A sea of red and white from the home fans for the big FA Cup tie with Manchester City, thanks to free scarves gifted by the club, which were left on every seat. Despite going a goal down within seven minutes, City held on and were a real threat to the Citizens at times. Man City's eventual four-nil win was a little flattering, but it was great to be able to see some of the best footballers in the world play at the Gate.