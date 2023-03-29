Previous
straight lines by cam365pix
straight lines

An urban landscape, shot with an iPhone from the sixth floor of a city car park.
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Babs ace
Well spotted , I love the framing. Works well in black and white fav
March 31st, 2023  
Cam
@onewing Thank you, Babs
March 31st, 2023  
