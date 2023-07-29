Montpelier, Bristol

One of my favourite part of Bristol. I used to live in this area in the early 90s and it always had a lovely bohemian, friendly, and culturally diverse vibe; something that it has maintained over the decades. I met some of the family here for a large and very delicious breakfast at the The Bristolian café; clearly a popular local venue as evidenced by the continuous queue of folk wating for a table (no pre-bookings taken here). Just part of a wonderful morning/early afternoon that included play time in the nearby park for the grandchildren, a pint in a colourful pub for the adults and a quick visit to the another of Bristol's City Farms.