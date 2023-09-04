Sign up
Previous
Photo 859
hot hot hot!
After a miserable July and August here, weather -wise, the temperature has suddenly gone nuts again! This reading from the garden this afternoon. Nicely timed for when all the kids return to school.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
4th September 2023 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Phew! More like an Australian summer!
September 5th, 2023
