Half Man Half Biscuit by cam365pix
Photo 866

Half Man Half Biscuit

HMHB at SWX, Bristol. Fantastic gig and a lively but good-natured mosh pit. Exhausting!
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
237% complete

