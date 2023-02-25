Previous
Flatirons Selfie by careymartin
56 / 365

Flatirons Selfie

I went for a snowy hike in the Boulder Flatirons today. You can see Devil's Thumb at the peak behind me. Gorgeous day!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
Madeleine Pennock
Good selfie with superb reflections in your glasses! It looks jolly cold there!
February 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely selfie also reflections in your Sunny’s
February 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous!
February 24th, 2023  
