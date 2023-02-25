Sign up
Previous
Next
56 / 365
Flatirons Selfie
I went for a snowy hike in the Boulder Flatirons today. You can see Devil's Thumb at the peak behind me. Gorgeous day!
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
3
0
Carey Martin
@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
56
photos
19
followers
27
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2023 10:48am
Madeleine Pennock
Good selfie with superb reflections in your glasses! It looks jolly cold there!
February 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely selfie also reflections in your Sunny’s
February 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Fabulous!
February 24th, 2023
