Dried Things by careymartin
87 / 365

Dried Things

Willa glued some dried flowers, pinecones, eggshells, and other assorted things found around a farm onto a piece of bark.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Carey Martin

My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
Willa Martin
Wow, mom! I remember making this.
March 28th, 2023  
