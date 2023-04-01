Previous
Pieces of Last Year by careymartin
91 / 365

Pieces of Last Year

I want to photograph things in my yard this month but so far there is not much new life, so here is a piece of a weed from last year plus a mirror, reflecting backwards before we move forwards.
1st April 2023

Carey Martin

My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family.
