Driveway Drain by careymartin
Driveway Drain

I have no idea where said river is but whatever...this is the drain in our driveway that actually drains into the backyard.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Carey Martin

@careymartin
My name is Carey. I live in CO with my family. I have been a photographer for a number of years now, but am finally...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
everything ends up in river systems and then the ocean
April 17th, 2023  
Carey Martin
@koalagardens oh for sure! It is just funny because 1. it literally drains into our backyard about 15' away from the drain, and 2. we have no rivers anywhere near us.
April 17th, 2023  
