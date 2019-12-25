Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
127 / 365
Christmas Nurse
Well enough to go to work. So, off I go .....
Enjoy your day.....
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1668
photos
137
followers
130
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Latest from all albums
122
123
437
124
438
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th December 2019 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
day
,
work
Kathy A
ace
Thank you for looking after those in need on Christmas Day. Merry Christmas Carole.
December 25th, 2019
Lou Ann
ace
Love your scrubs! Merry Christmas Carole!
December 25th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close