Christmas Nurse by carole_sandford
Christmas Nurse

Well enough to go to work. So, off I go .....
Enjoy your day.....
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Carole Sandford

Kathy A ace
Thank you for looking after those in need on Christmas Day. Merry Christmas Carole.
December 25th, 2019  
Lou Ann ace
Love your scrubs! Merry Christmas Carole!
December 25th, 2019  
