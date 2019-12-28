Sign up
Daughter
Whines incessantly when photo being taken, but then can’t wait to see it!
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
daughter
,
contradiction
,
paradox
Wylie
ace
she doesn't look too unhappy with the process:)
December 29th, 2019
Lou Ann
ace
I get that reaction too!
December 29th, 2019
