Ideal Conditions
.... for these little things to grow. Phil and went for a short walk to Willingham Woods. These were growing in the damp & dark.
Wishing you all a Happy New Year!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
31st December 2019 4:26pm
mushrooms
woods
damp
fungi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very Happy New Year to you and Phil . A lovely find and capture in the woods ! fav
December 31st, 2019
