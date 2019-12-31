Previous
Next
Ideal Conditions by carole_sandford
133 / 365

Ideal Conditions

.... for these little things to grow. Phil and went for a short walk to Willingham Woods. These were growing in the damp & dark.
Wishing you all a Happy New Year!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A very Happy New Year to you and Phil . A lovely find and capture in the woods ! fav
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise