It’s all in the Smoke! by carole_sandford
It’s all in the Smoke!

A freezing hour spent at RAF Scampton this afternoon. I think it’s the smoke that that makes their daring displays as much as the aerobatics!
The light was rubbish today, but in some ways it adds to the picture.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great capture of the smoke trails !
January 9th, 2020  
