142 / 365
It’s all in the Smoke!
A freezing hour spent at RAF Scampton this afternoon. I think it’s the smoke that that makes their daring displays as much as the aerobatics!
The light was rubbish today, but in some ways it adds to the picture.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1686
photos
140
followers
131
following
Tags
planes
,
arrows
,
scampton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great capture of the smoke trails !
January 9th, 2020
