County Council Offices

I went for a dental check up today & these offices are right opposite my Dental Practice. I thought the building was quite grand & as it is a grey, damp & misty day today, thought it might be my best chance of a photo. I deal with people from here regularly, nurse assessors that work for the council & deal with funding for places in nursing homes. We have to produce evidence, ( care plans , risk assessments, dependency scores etc etc ) to support a persons claim for funding. We do our best to argue their cases & use the expected buzz words like complexity & unpredictability etc . A shame it has to be this way, but unfortunately everything has a cost & councils don’t pay what it actually costs to look after someone, but I am also aware that councils don’t have an endless supply of money either! - the joys!