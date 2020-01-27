Sign up
Previous
Next
160 / 365
Alstroemeria Central
A close up of one of the centres of this yellow flower. I quite liked the softness of this shot.
Nice on back.
Thank you for all your recent comments & favs. Always much appreciated!
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
43% complete
Photo Details
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th January 2020 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
macro
centre
alstroemeria
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous soft shot and lovely dof. One of my favourite flowers
January 27th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
A gorgeous shot. Fantastic focus.
January 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and focus.
January 27th, 2020
