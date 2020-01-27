Previous
Next
Alstroemeria Central by carole_sandford
160 / 365

Alstroemeria Central

A close up of one of the centres of this yellow flower. I quite liked the softness of this shot.
Nice on back.
Thank you for all your recent comments & favs. Always much appreciated!
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous soft shot and lovely dof. One of my favourite flowers
January 27th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
A gorgeous shot. Fantastic focus.
January 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and focus.
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise