Above & Below by carole_sandford
177 / 365

Above & Below

A Hellebore from the garden, photographed indoors, on a reflective surface.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details

Shirley B
Great idea Carole, lovely picture.
February 13th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured. fv!
February 13th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
You really do take classy images.
February 13th, 2020  
