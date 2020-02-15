Sign up
Synchro Split
Been at work all day, so one from this weeks visit to Scampton yesterday. It was very grey & the light was rubbish, but this one I rather liked!
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
planes
synchro
aerobatic
gloria jones
ace
Super shot :)
February 15th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Nice timing. I must get back up there before they go to Greece!
February 15th, 2020
