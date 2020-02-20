Sign up
Water Crown
For the 52 week challenge, which this week is “ bucket List”, something you have wanted to try.
I know this is nowhere near perfect, but I was quite pleased to have got anything at all! Focus isn’t very sharp, but you definitely see the crown.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
20th February 2020 3:42pm
Tags
water
,
crown
,
52wc-2020-w8
